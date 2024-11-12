Brunei: Travel Agents Delegation From Dubai Explores The Beauties Of Brunei And Sarawak

11 November 2024_ A delegation of nine travel agents from Dubai recently participated in a familiarization trip to Brunei, organized by Jabatan Kemajuan Pelancongan in collaboration with the national airline RB and the Sarawak Tourism Board. During the visit, the agents had the opportunity to explore attractions such as Taman Negara Ulu Temburong and participate in various activities, including nature hikes and cultural visits. The trip also included briefing sessions to discuss potential collaborations and gather feedback on the Dubai market, highlighting the growing interest in Brunei as a tourism destination. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. Jabatan Kemajuan Pelancongan aims to promote Brunei in the Dubai market, with plans to participate in the Arabian Travel Market in 2025.