Brunei: Tropical Storm Yagi Observed 1400km Away

September 02, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is currently under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon, which will last until September. Today, Tropical Storm Yagi was spotted about 1,400 kilometers north of the Philippines, and is expected to move northwestward, away from Brunei. However, Yagi could indirectly affect the country's weather conditions, leading to windy conditions and possible showers, especially at sea. Citizens have been advised to take precautions due to the forecast of active severe weather. This is reported by brudirect.com. Local authorities recommend paying attention to the sea conditions, which are currently light to moderate, with waves up to 1.2 meters high.