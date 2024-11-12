Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Brunei: Two Representatives for 13th International Quran Prize in Kuwait

November 11, 2024_ Two participants from Brunei, Awang Adi Syazani bin Shahri and Haji Awang Muhammad Zul-Hafiz bin Awang Tengah, will represent the...

Brunei: Two Representatives for 13th International Quran Prize in Kuwait
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Two participants from Brunei, Awang Adi Syazani bin Shahri and Haji Awang Muhammad Zul-Hafiz bin Awang Tengah, will represent the country at the 13th Kuwait International Prize of The Holy Quran, which will take place from November 13 to 20, 2024. Awang Adi Syazani, a student at Sultan Sharif Ali Islam University, will compete in the Quran memorization category, while Haji Awang Muhammad Zul-Hafiz, an education officer, will compete in the recitation category. Both participants have already won national recognition for their Quran skills, demonstrating Brunei's commitment to promoting Islamic culture. The Brunei delegation is scheduled to return on November 22, 2024. The source of this news is pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The Kuwait International Prize of The Holy Quran is a major competition involving participants from all over the world, highlighting the importance of recitation and memorization of the Quran.

Tag
Brunei delegation Brunei Darussalam Awang Adi Syazani bin Shahri binary
