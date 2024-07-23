Brunei: Universiti Brunei Darussalam creates an artificial intelligence ecosystem

22 July 2024_ Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem to enhance students' experiential learning by integrating AI into the educational framework. UBD Vice-Chancellor Dr Hazri bin Haji Kifle announced the initiative while welcoming 941 new students for the August commencement. The initiative involves training UBD staff on the effective use of AI tools, emphasizing ethical considerations in the application of AI, and raising students' awareness of the balanced use of AI. UBD is committed to preparing students' future careers by equipping them with essential skills, promoting cultural and global awareness through international mobility programs in collaboration with ASEAN and global partners. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The university will continue to strengthen support networks and provide effective counseling to improve student wellbeing and resilience.