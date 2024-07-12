Brunei: Universiti Brunei Darussalam sets new national record with electric vehicle

11 July 2024_ The Belia Tabah team from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) has set a new national record for Brunei Darussalam with an electric vehicle prototype called Mekar. The team won the carbon footprint reduction award in the Shell Eco-Marathon global competition, held in Lombok, Indonesia, from July 2 to 7. The competition featured university students from UBD, Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) and Politeknik Brunei, with all teams returning home on 10 July. Dr. Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Vice Chancellor of UBD, was present at Brunei International Airport. This year's competition featured 85 teams from 12 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, underscoring Brunei's commitment to developing STEM talent and promoting sustainable development in the region. Brudirect.com reports it. The participation of national representatives highlights the importance of sustainability and technological innovation for Brunei's future.