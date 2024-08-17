Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: WHO declares health emergency over mpox, but Brunei is safe

August 17, 2024_ The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a public health emergency for the second time in two years, due to the...

Brunei: WHO declares health emergency over mpox, but Brunei is safe
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a public health emergency for the second time in two years, due to the increase in cases in several countries in East Africa. However, the Ministry of Health of Brunei has confirmed that there are currently no cases of mpox in the country. The ministry is monitoring the situation and has implemented preparedness measures to manage any cases and prevent infections. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow health advice to ensure their safety. This was reported by brudirect.com. The Ministry of Health will continue to inform the public of any developments and ensure the availability of antiviral treatments such as tecovirimat.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
WHO declares health but Brunei Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità Bandar Seri Begawan
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza