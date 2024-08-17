Brunei: WHO declares health emergency over mpox, but Brunei is safe

August 17, 2024_ The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a public health emergency for the second time in two years, due to the increase in cases in several countries in East Africa. However, the Ministry of Health of Brunei has confirmed that there are currently no cases of mpox in the country. The ministry is monitoring the situation and has implemented preparedness measures to manage any cases and prevent infections. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow health advice to ensure their safety. This was reported by brudirect.com. The Ministry of Health will continue to inform the public of any developments and ensure the availability of antiviral treatments such as tecovirimat.