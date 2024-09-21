Brunei: Workshop on Solar Energy for Agriculture Organized by UTB

21 September 2024_ Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, has launched a two-day workshop on solar energy applied to agriculture. CrAFT Director Dr. Syazana Abdullah Lim highlighted the importance of innovative solutions to address the growing global demand for food. The workshop brings together farmers, agribusinesses and government agencies to discuss the practical implementation of solar technology in agricultural practices. The initiative aims to equip participants with technical skills to integrate solar energy into their farming operations, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. This project is part of CrAFT’s efforts to promote sustainable development in Brunei’s agriculture sector.