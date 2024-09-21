Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Workshop on Solar Energy for Agriculture Organized by UTB

21 September 2024_ Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, has launched a two-day...

Brunei: Workshop on Solar Energy for Agriculture Organized by UTB
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 September 2024_ Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, has launched a two-day workshop on solar energy applied to agriculture. CrAFT Director Dr. Syazana Abdullah Lim highlighted the importance of innovative solutions to address the growing global demand for food. The workshop brings together farmers, agribusinesses and government agencies to discuss the practical implementation of solar technology in agricultural practices. The initiative aims to equip participants with technical skills to integrate solar energy into their farming operations, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. This project is part of CrAFT’s efforts to promote sustainable development in Brunei’s agriculture sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
together farmers two day workshop scuderia workshop
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza