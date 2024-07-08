Brunei: World Kidney Day 2024 promotes equitable access to care

7 July 2024_ World Kidney Day 2024, with the theme 'Kidney Health for All - Promoting equitable access to care and optimal therapeutic practices', aims to raise awareness of the importance of ensuring equitable access to care for patients with diseases kidneys. Health Minister Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar highlighted this during the launch of the 'Kidney Health for All' Roadshow at a shopping mall in Gadong. Brunei's Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring that new treatments are available to all patients who need them, despite challenges such as lack of awareness and kidney specialists. The roadshow includes games, sports, quizzes, displays on dialysis and kidney transplants, and free check-ups to raise public awareness. rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn reports it. The event aims to educate the public about risk factors for kidney disease and improve confidence in treatment strategies.