Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
Brunei: Youth are key to Wawasan Brunei 2035
26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Brunei’s youth have great potential to contribute to the first goal of Wawasan Brunei 2035, which aims to produce an educated and highly skilled population. During the Malam Munajat Programme, lecturer Awang Muhammad Fuad bin Matahir highlighted the importance of continuous learning for the youth, drawing inspiration from the examples of sages of the past. The event, organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, was attended by students and community members, highlighting the importance of spirituality and knowledge. The ceremony included prayer readings and the participation of several mosques and educational institutions across the country. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Wawasan Brunei 2035 is a strategic plan that aims to transform Brunei into a prosperous and sustainable nation, with a focus on education and skills development.

community members key to Wawasan Brunei 2035 Wawasan Brunei 2035 Bandar Seri Begawan
