13 August 2024_ Youth cooperation was the focus of the meeting between the ASEAN Secretary-General and Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD). During the visit, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn highlighted how collaboration can chart a path towards a better future. UBD Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hazri bin Haji Kifle expressed gratitude for the valuable insights shared by the Secretary-General. Dr. Kao also visited the Botanical Research Centre of UBD, where he planted a ‘Mang’ tree. This news was reported by brudirect.com. Universiti Brunei Darussalam is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Brunei, committed to research and innovation.