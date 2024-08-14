Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
Brunei: Youth Collaboration Promotes Innovation and Sustainability

13 August 2024_ Youth cooperation was the focus of the meeting between the ASEAN Secretary-General and Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD). During the...

Brunei: Youth Collaboration Promotes Innovation and Sustainability
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 August 2024_ Youth cooperation was the focus of the meeting between the ASEAN Secretary-General and Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD). During the visit, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn highlighted how collaboration can chart a path towards a better future. UBD Vice-Chancellor Dr. Hazri bin Haji Kifle expressed gratitude for the valuable insights shared by the Secretary-General. Dr. Kao also visited the Botanical Research Centre of UBD, where he planted a ‘Mang’ tree. This news was reported by brudirect.com. Universiti Brunei Darussalam is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Brunei, committed to research and innovation.

