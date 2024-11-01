Brunei: Youth Delegation Attends SSEAYP in Japan

October 31, 2024_ Fifteen young people and a delegation leader will represent Brunei at the 48th Southeast Asia and Japan Youth Ship Programme (SSEAYP), which will take place from November 4 to December 11 in Tokyo. The delegation, comprising young people aged 18 to 33, was introduced at a national flag handover ceremony presided over by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The programme aims to promote friendship and understanding between young people from ASEAN countries and Japan, addressing issues such as economic growth and climate change. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. Participants are considered ambassadors of Brunei and are encouraged to uphold the country's cultural and religious values during their experience.