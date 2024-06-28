Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Brunei: Youth dialogue for sustainable development

Brunei: Youth dialogue for sustainable development
28 giugno 2024 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
27 June 2024_ Brunei's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, has highlighted the importance of developing quality youth as agents of change for the future, in line with the Brunei Vision 2035 While closing the second Youth Dialogue on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the University of Brunei Darussalam, the minister highlighted the focus on SDG 12, which covers responsible consumption and production. The event saw the active participation of young university students, demonstrating the country's commitment to a sustainable future. The winners of the BIBD Sustainable Youth Leadership Awards were also announced. Mediapermata.com.bn reports it. The dialogue, organized with the support of various local and international institutions, included educational activities and visits to waste management sites.

