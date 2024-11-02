Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: 2024-2025 school year opened in Phnom Penh

November 1, 2024_ On November 1, 2024, Boeng Keng Kang District Governor Sok Sambath inaugurated the 2024-2025 school year at Tuol Svay Prey School....

Cambodia: 2024-2025 school year opened in Phnom Penh
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ On November 1, 2024, Boeng Keng Kang District Governor Sok Sambath inaugurated the 2024-2025 school year at Tuol Svay Prey School. During the event, he urged students to study hard and avoid bad company and drugs. The governor stressed the importance of support from teachers and parents for the educational success of young people. He also announced a contribution of 1 million riel for the school, highlighting the government's commitment to improving education. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The school year marks a major opportunity for Cambodian children to access quality education and build a better future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
school school year at Tuol Svay Prey School scuola school year opened
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza