Cambodia: 2024-2025 school year opened in Phnom Penh

November 1, 2024_ On November 1, 2024, Boeng Keng Kang District Governor Sok Sambath inaugurated the 2024-2025 school year at Tuol Svay Prey School. During the event, he urged students to study hard and avoid bad company and drugs. The governor stressed the importance of support from teachers and parents for the educational success of young people. He also announced a contribution of 1 million riel for the school, highlighting the government's commitment to improving education. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The school year marks a major opportunity for Cambodian children to access quality education and build a better future.