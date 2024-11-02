Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Cambodia: 25 Chinese nationals arrested for illegal gambling

01 November 2024_ Authorities in Phnom Penh arrested 25 Chinese nationals on 31 October 2024, accused of involvement in an illegal online gambling...

02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
01 November 2024_ Authorities in Phnom Penh arrested 25 Chinese nationals on 31 October 2024, accused of involvement in an illegal online gambling operation. The arrests followed a police operation in an industrial area located along National Road No. 3 in Kampong Speu District. The suspects were transferred to Phnom Penh Court for further questioning and legal proceedings. This action highlights the Cambodian authorities' commitment to combating illegal gambling, a growing problem in the country. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Local authorities continue to monitor and crack down on illicit gambling activities, which pose a significant challenge to security and law enforcement in Cambodia.

gioco d'azzardo autorità garante authorities gambling
