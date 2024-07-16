Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Cambodia: 4,000 trees planted in Peam Metrey temple

16 July 2024_ About 4,000 trees were planted by the Ministry of Environment of Cambodia in Peam Metrey Temple, located in Pothi Village, Tbaeng...

16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
16 July 2024_ About 4,000 trees were planted by the Ministry of Environment of Cambodia in Peam Metrey Temple, located in Pothi Village, Tbaeng Municipality, Kampong Svay District, Kampong Thom Province. The initiative, called 'Green Shoots', saw the participation of numerous government officials, including Khvay Aditya, Undersecretary of State and spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment, and representatives of various civil and community organizations. The event is part of the Cambodian government's five-year strategy, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, to promote environmental sustainability through tree planting and biodiversity conservation. According to the Ministry of the Environment, the goal is to plant at least one million trees per year starting from 2024. This was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and make the country more attractive for tourists and investors.

