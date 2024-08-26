Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
Cambodia: 4th ASEAN Consumer Protection Conference Opens in Phnom Penh

26 August 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Commerce, H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, presided over the opening of the 4th ASEAN Consumer Protection Conference...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
26 August 2024_ Cambodian Minister of Commerce, H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, presided over the opening of the 4th ASEAN Consumer Protection Conference (ACPC) in Phnom Penh this morning. The event brings together experts and representatives from ASEAN member countries to discuss best practices and policies on consumer protection in the region. The conference aims to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN countries to ensure consumer rights and safety. Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, is an important political and economic center of the country, known for its history and culture. The news was reported by the official website akp.gov.kh. The conference represents a significant step towards harmonizing consumer protection regulations across ASEAN.

