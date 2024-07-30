Cambodia: A missing plane found after 17 days of searches

July 29, 2024_ After 17 days of intense searches, a missing plane was finally found in the mountainous area of Kravanh, Cambodia. The announcement was made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, who confirmed the discovery on 29 July 2024. The plane had disappeared on 12 July and the search operations involved several local agencies and forces. This finding marks an important step forward in investigations and aviation safety in the country. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The authorities are now investigating the causes of the disappearance and the circumstances of the discovery.