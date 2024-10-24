Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Agricultural Investment Opportunities with China

October 23, 2024_ Cambodia has high potential in the agricultural sector, with strategic crops such as rice, potatoes and mangoes requiring...

Cambodia: Agricultural Investment Opportunities with China
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Cambodia has high potential in the agricultural sector, with strategic crops such as rice, potatoes and mangoes requiring investment for local processing. During a meeting with Chinese investors, the secretary-general of the Cambodian Trade and Development Commission stressed the importance of creating added value through investment and special economic zones. Wang Yalian, mayor of Ji'an, praised the favorable investment environment in Cambodia, highlighting the rapid growth and use of modern technology in the agricultural sector. The visit of the Chinese delegation aims to strengthen economic relations between Cambodia and China, as reported by thmeythmey.com. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to attract foreign investment to further develop its agricultural and industrial economy.

investimento investment Agricultural investment Opportunities with China Cambodia
