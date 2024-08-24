Cambodia: Angkor Temple Access Procedures Reformed to Improve Tourist Experience

August 23, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a review of the procedures for accessing the Angkor temples, with the aim of simplifying entry for tourists. The new measures include the elimination of requirements such as photo registration and the use of masks, to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable. In addition, new time slots for visiting the temples have been introduced, with early openings and late closings, to attract more visitors. The reform aims to improve the Cambodian tourism industry, already strongly influenced by the beauty of its historical sites. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. These changes are part of a recovery in tourism in the country, after the difficulties caused by the pandemic.