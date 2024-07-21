July 20, 2024_ Cambodian People's Party (PPC) Central Committee member and Phnom Penh PPC committee chairman Khuong Sreng urged party members and supporters to promptly counter fake news attacking the legitimate government. While closing the PPC's 54th political training course in Phnom Penh, Sreng stressed the importance of thoroughly understanding the party's policies. He also praised former Prime Minister Hun Sen, the current chairman of the Senate and the PPC, for his contributions to the country's peace and development. The current government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, continues to pursue peace and development through innovative policy programs. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. Sreng also highlighted the progress achieved under the leadership of Hun Manet in the first nine months of his mandate.