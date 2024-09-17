Cambodia: ASEAN Emergency Management Programme Launched

September 16, 2024_ Cambodia hosted an event to launch the ASEAN One Response emergency response program, attended by senior government officials and representatives of international organizations. The meeting, held at the Sofitel Hotel in Phnom Penh, was attended by key figures such as the Minister of the Interior and the Executive Director of the Food Center. This program aims to enhance cooperation among ASEAN member countries in emergency response and disaster management. Cambodia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, is committed to strengthening crisis response capabilities through collaborative initiatives. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The program is part of a broader initiative involving all ASEAN members to address emerging challenges related to natural and humanitarian disasters.