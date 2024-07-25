Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Vientiane on Nuclear Security and Human Rights

25 July 2024_ Foreign ministers from the ten ASEAN member countries met in Vientiane, Laos, to discuss cooperation in establishing nuclear...

Cambodia: ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Vientiane on Nuclear Security and Human Rights
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ Foreign ministers from the ten ASEAN member countries met in Vientiane, Laos, to discuss cooperation in establishing nuclear weapons-free zones and to review human rights progress in the region. During the meeting, chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, the results of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapons-Free Zone Treaty and East Timor's accession to this agreement were examined. The ministers also discussed the activities of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, highlighting progress in protecting the rights of women, children and persons with disabilities. The news is reported by phnompenhpost.com. The meeting highlighted the importance of regional cooperation to address common challenges and promote human rights in ASEAN.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Foreign Ministers meeting in Vientiane promote human rights in ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations meeting highlighted
