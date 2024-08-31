Cambodia: Australia invited to Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World

30 August 2024_ Cambodia has invited Australia to attend the Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World, to be held in November this year. The invitation was extended by Cambodia's Acting Head of State, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, during a meeting with the new Australian Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Derek Yip. Hun Sen praised Australia's support in mine clearance and called for continued collaboration to achieve the country's security goals. Cambodia, a party to the Ottawa Treaty since 2000, is recognized for its efforts in clearing landmines and its leadership role in this area. This news is reported by akp.gov.kh. The Summit represents an important opportunity to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against mines and to promote peace and development in Cambodia.