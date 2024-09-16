September 15, 2024_ Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry and ruling party have expressed strong reactions to US sanctions on prominent businessman Ly Yong Phat. Politician Hun Mani shared a post on Facebook that, while not explicitly mentioning the US, appears to refer to these sanctions, stressing the importance of bilateral relations based on respect and equality. Hun Mani, a senior official in the Cambodian People’s Party, has historically criticized foreign interference in Cambodian sovereignty. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com, highlighting tensions between Cambodia and the US amid growing geopolitical rivalry. Hun Mani is a senior member of the Cambodian government, currently serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service.