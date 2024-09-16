Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Backlash Against US Sanctions on Local Businessman

September 15, 2024_ Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry and ruling party have expressed strong reactions to US sanctions on prominent businessman Ly Yong...

Cambodia: Backlash Against US Sanctions on Local Businessman
16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry and ruling party have expressed strong reactions to US sanctions on prominent businessman Ly Yong Phat. Politician Hun Mani shared a post on Facebook that, while not explicitly mentioning the US, appears to refer to these sanctions, stressing the importance of bilateral relations based on respect and equality. Hun Mani, a senior official in the Cambodian People’s Party, has historically criticized foreign interference in Cambodian sovereignty. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com, highlighting tensions between Cambodia and the US amid growing geopolitical rivalry. Hun Mani is a senior member of the Cambodian government, currently serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US amid US shared a post ufficio stampa
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza