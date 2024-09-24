Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Bilateral meeting between Cambodian and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers at the United Nations

September 24, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, met with Minister...

Cambodia: Bilateral meeting between Cambodian and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers at the United Nations
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek Kulubaev, during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two ministers discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, with a focus on trade, investment and cultural exchanges. Kulubaev expressed his intention to welcome Cambodian students in the field of medical sciences, highlighting Kyrgyzstan's experience in this area. During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the establishment of bilateral consultations between the two ministries. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. Kyrgyzstan, located in Central Asia, established diplomatic relations with Cambodia in 1995 and has a population of about 7 million.

