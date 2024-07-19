Cambodia: Bilateral meeting on tourism with Thailand

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Tourism Minister Sok Soken led a delegation to participate in the third bilateral meeting with Thailand in Bangkok. The meeting reviewed the progress of the joint action plan for tourism cooperation between the two countries for the period 2023-2025. Among the topics discussed were the facilitation of cross-border travel, joint marketing campaigns, human resource development and promotion of investment in the tourism sector. The meeting was successful, strengthening cooperation and promoting tourist flow between the two countries. tvk.gov.kh reports it. The previous day, Cambodia Tourism Council director It Vichit met with Thai tourism authorities to discuss further collaboration.