Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Bilateral meeting on tourism with Thailand

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Tourism Minister Sok Soken led a delegation to participate in the third bilateral meeting with Thailand in Bangkok. The...

Cambodia: Bilateral meeting on tourism with Thailand
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Cambodian Tourism Minister Sok Soken led a delegation to participate in the third bilateral meeting with Thailand in Bangkok. The meeting reviewed the progress of the joint action plan for tourism cooperation between the two countries for the period 2023-2025. Among the topics discussed were the facilitation of cross-border travel, joint marketing campaigns, human resource development and promotion of investment in the tourism sector. The meeting was successful, strengthening cooperation and promoting tourist flow between the two countries. tvk.gov.kh reports it. The previous day, Cambodia Tourism Council director It Vichit met with Thai tourism authorities to discuss further collaboration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it joint marketing campaigns led diodo luminoso
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza