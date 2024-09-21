Cambodia: Bilateral meeting to fight drug trafficking on the border with Vietnam

September 20, 2024_ The fourth bilateral meeting between Cambodian and Vietnamese anti-drug authorities was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, aiming to strengthen cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Cambodian Ministry of Interior and Vietnamese police forces, with a special focus on security along the border between the two countries. During the meeting, recent developments in drug trafficking and strategies to improve the effectiveness of joint operations were discussed. The source of this news is freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia and Vietnam are actively cooperating to address the challenges of drug trafficking, which poses a threat to the security and development of the region.