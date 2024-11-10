Cambodia: Blinken congratulates Cambodian people on 71st anniversary of independence

November 09, 2024_ United States Secretary of State H.E. Antony J. Blinken sent a congratulatory message to the people of Cambodia on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Independence Day. In his statement, Blinken emphasized the importance of the partnership between the United States and the Royal Government of Cambodia for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. He highlighted progress in bilateral relations, including important official exchanges and defense dialogues. Cambodia today celebrates its independence from France, which occurred on November 9, 1953. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. 2025 will mark the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Cambodian relations, an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries.