Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Call for post-COVID-19 economic and social stability

August 16, 2024_ The president of the Cambodian Youth Entrepreneurs Association, Okhna Pak Bollen, has urged entrepreneurs to maintain peace and...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ The president of the Cambodian Youth Entrepreneurs Association, Okhna Pak Bollen, has urged entrepreneurs to maintain peace and economic stability in the country. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has shown signs of economic recovery thanks to the government's efforts to attract foreign investment and promote local trade. International investors see Cambodia as a promising investment target due to its political stability and administrative reforms. This was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The Cambodian government continues to work with the private sector to improve economic and social conditions, aiming for a future of sustainable growth.

