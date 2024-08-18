August 18, 2024_ Cambodian Ministry of Defense spokesperson, General Chhum Socheat, confirmed that there were no anti-government demonstrations across the country, including the capital Phnom Penh, on August 18, 2024. Citizens continue to go about their daily activities without disruption, while streets and public places remain quiet. This event highlights the failure of opposition groups abroad to destabilize the Cambodian government, with the population demonstrating awareness and refusal to participate in such activities. The source of this news is tvk.gov.kh. Local authorities are ready to intervene to maintain peace and stability, while the government strives to ensure a prosperous future for Cambodia.