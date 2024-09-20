Cambodia: Cambodia and Malaysia sign cooperation agreement in banking sector

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ Cambodia and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen and expand their bilateral cooperation, especially in the banking sector, for the benefit of the two countries. The agreement was signed during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, and the Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Shaharuddin Onn. During the meeting, the Malaysian diplomat praised the good cooperation between the two governments and the relations between businessmen of the two countries. The National Bank of Cambodia has announced the launch of the cross-border QR payment system between Cambodia and Malaysia. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. This agreement is a significant step in enhancing trade and investment between the two nations.

in Evidenza