Cambodia: Cambodian and Nepalese leaders meet in Geneva

October 15, 2024_ On October 14, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Ly Thuch met with Nepal’s Federal Assembly Speaker Narayan Prasad Dahal during the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting. During the meeting, bilateral relations between Cambodia and Nepal were discussed, with Ly Thuch praising the historical ties between the two countries. In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister called on Nepal to consider participation as part of the Ottawa Accord. Dahal expressed gratitude for Cambodia’s support in the fight against COVID-19, stressing the importance of international cooperation. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting highlights Cambodia’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and regional cooperation.