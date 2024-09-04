Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Cambodian government celebrates achievements in a year of work

September 4, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the government over the past year, highlighting the...

Cambodia: Cambodian government celebrates achievements in a year of work
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 4, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the government over the past year, highlighting the efficiency and intelligence in its operations. During a meeting with a Lao delegation, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed the representatives and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against corruption. He also encouraged both institutions to continue and expand their cooperation for mutual benefit. This news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is actively working to improve governance and fight corruption, which is a crucial issue for its economic and social development.

