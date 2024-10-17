Cambodia: Cambodian Government Meets with Khmer Community in New Zealand

October 16, 2024_ Dr. Khao Thach, Representative of the Cambodian Government and Director General of the Agricultural and Rural Development Bank, met with the Khmer community in New Zealand to discuss investment opportunities. During the meeting, he invited community members to share their entrepreneurial experiences and the challenges they face. Dr. Thach also highlighted Cambodia's economic progress, political stability and market potential in the country. He urged Khmer entrepreneurs to invest in Cambodia to create jobs and further stimulate the economy. This news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting is an important opportunity to strengthen ties between Cambodia and its diaspora in New Zealand.