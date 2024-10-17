Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Cambodian Government Meets with Khmer Community in New Zealand

October 16, 2024_ Dr. Khao Thach, Representative of the Cambodian Government and Director General of the Agricultural and Rural Development Bank, met...

Cambodia: Cambodian Government Meets with Khmer Community in New Zealand
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Dr. Khao Thach, Representative of the Cambodian Government and Director General of the Agricultural and Rural Development Bank, met with the Khmer community in New Zealand to discuss investment opportunities. During the meeting, he invited community members to share their entrepreneurial experiences and the challenges they face. Dr. Thach also highlighted Cambodia's economic progress, political stability and market potential in the country. He urged Khmer entrepreneurs to invest in Cambodia to create jobs and further stimulate the economy. This news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting is an important opportunity to strengthen ties between Cambodia and its diaspora in New Zealand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During the meeting He invited community This meeting Nuova Zelanda
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza