Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Cambodia: Cambodian Interior and Chinese Public Security Ministries Meet in Beijing
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 6, 2024_ On September 6, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Cambodia Sar Kheng led a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the results of cooperation between their respective ministries and signed a work plan to continue implementing laws. A memorandum of understanding was also signed for the continuation of joint operations between the two ministries, tvk.gov.kh reported. This meeting marks a significant step in the cooperation between Cambodia and China, two countries that have been deepening their ties in various fields, including security.

