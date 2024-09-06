Cambodia: Cambodian Interior and Chinese Public Security Ministries Meet in Beijing

September 6, 2024_ On September 6, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Cambodia Sar Kheng led a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the results of cooperation between their respective ministries and signed a work plan to continue implementing laws. A memorandum of understanding was also signed for the continuation of joint operations between the two ministries, tvk.gov.kh reported. This meeting marks a significant step in the cooperation between Cambodia and China, two countries that have been deepening their ties in various fields, including security.