Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Cambodia: Cambodian Journalists Club Becomes Member of International Network

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ The Cambodian Journalists Club (C.A.J) became a member of the International Home of Journalists (IHJ) on August 31, 2024. C.A.J President Puy Kia announced the new membership at a forum in Chongqing, China, attended by about 200 journalists from 52 countries. During the event, Puy Kia co-chaired a discussion on the role of the media in sustainable development and environmental protection. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. C.A.J is an organization that represents journalists in Cambodia, promoting press freedom and improving working conditions in the sector.

