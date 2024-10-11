Cambodia: Cambodian, New Zealand leaders meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation

October 11, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon to discuss opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos. Both leaders recognized the potential for growth in economic ties and agreed to promote further collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture and renewable energy. They also stressed the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and cooperation in education and technical training. The news was reported by thmeythmey.com. The two leaders also expressed gratitude for New Zealand's support in Cambodia's pursuit of peace and socio-economic development.