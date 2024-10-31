Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Cambodian officials and Ukrainian delegation meet to promote economic cooperation

31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ Officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Cambodia met with a delegation from the Republic of Ukraine to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation. During the meeting, the Secretary of State of the Ministry, Dr. Han Sarith, introduced the Cambodian economic situation and investment laws. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Deputy Minister Taras Kachka, expressed interest in the investment potential of Cambodia, especially in the economic and technological sectors. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening ties between the two countries, as reported by tvk.gov.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is trying to transform into a middle-income economy by 2030, while Ukraine is actively involved in strengthening its international relations.

