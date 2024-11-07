Cambodia: Cambodian, Vietnamese leaders meet to strengthen bilateral ties

07 November 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on November 6, 2024, at the GMS Summit in Kunming, China. During the meeting, Hun Manet thanked the Vietnamese government for facilitating a religious ceremony for the Cambodian community in Vietnam. The two leaders discussed the progress in trade and economic relations between the two countries, noting a notable increase in bilateral trade in 2024, freshnewsasia.com reported. The leaders also agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in key sectors such as tourism, infrastructure and culture.