Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Cambodia's Participation in Shanghai Women's Forum

09 September 2024_ Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Kittisangha Bandit Men Sam An led a high-level delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation...

Cambodia: Cambodia's Participation in Shanghai Women's Forum
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 September 2024_ Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Kittisangha Bandit Men Sam An led a high-level delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Women's Forum, held in Santong Province, People's Republic of China. The event aims to promote gender equality and build a shared future community, addressing issues such as women's digital and economic empowerment. Strategies to enhance women's presence in the digital sector and economic growth will also be discussed during the forum, tvk.gov.kh reported. The forum is an important opportunity for Cambodia to strengthen international cooperation and promote women's rights globally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Women's Forum high level delegation high level led
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza