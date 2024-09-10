Cambodia: Cambodia's Participation in Shanghai Women's Forum

09 September 2024_ Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Kittisangha Bandit Men Sam An led a high-level delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Women's Forum, held in Santong Province, People's Republic of China. The event aims to promote gender equality and build a shared future community, addressing issues such as women's digital and economic empowerment. Strategies to enhance women's presence in the digital sector and economic growth will also be discussed during the forum, tvk.gov.kh reported. The forum is an important opportunity for Cambodia to strengthen international cooperation and promote women's rights globally.