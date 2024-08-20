August 19, 2024_ Four opposition party candidates and nine commune members in Oddar Meanchey province have resigned their positions to join the Cambodian People's Party. The new members expressed their support for regional cooperation and praised the government for its development policies. They also called on Prime Minister Hun Sen to accept them into the party to continue their political work. This shift highlights the growing confidence in the Cambodian People's Party, which is seen as the only party capable of ensuring stability and development for the nation, as reported by freshnewsasia.com. The political situation in Cambodia continues to evolve, with a focus on stability and economic growth.