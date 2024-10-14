Cambodia: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of WTO Accession

October 14, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh. In his speech, Hun Manet expressed his joy at the milestone and thanked the Ministry of Commerce for organizing the event, highlighting Cambodia's economic successes through clear policies and long-term vision. He also highlighted the importance of continuing to promote international competitiveness and market openness to meet future challenges. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, has seen significant economic development over the past two decades, thanks in part to its integration into the global trading system.