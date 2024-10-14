Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of WTO Accession

October 14, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the country's accession to the World...

Cambodia: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of WTO Accession
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh. In his speech, Hun Manet expressed his joy at the milestone and thanked the Ministry of Commerce for organizing the event, highlighting Cambodia's economic successes through clear policies and long-term vision. He also highlighted the importance of continuing to promote international competitiveness and market openness to meet future challenges. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, has seen significant economic development over the past two decades, thanks in part to its integration into the global trading system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his speech Hun Manet WTO nuoto alla marinara
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza