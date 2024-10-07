Cambodia: Celebrating 33 Years of Buddhism in Cambodia

October 6, 2024_ December 7, 2024 will mark the 33rd anniversary of Buddhism in Cambodia, which was established in 1991 with the support of former Prime Minister Hun Sen. During a meeting with religious leaders, Buddhist Patriarch Samdech Bou Kry highlighted the progress of Buddhism in the country, which has contributed to peace and development in various sectors. Minister of Religion Chhay Than highlighted the crucial role of Buddhism in Cambodian society, where over 95% of the population practices this religion. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh, highlighting the importance of Buddhism as the state religion and its positive impact on the community. Cambodia, with over 5,000 temples and more than 70,000 monks, continues to promote values of peace and harmony through its religious tradition.