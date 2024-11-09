Cambodia: Celebrating 71st Anniversary of Independence from France

November 09, 2024_ Today, Cambodia celebrates the 71st anniversary of its independence from France, which took place on November 9, 1953. The ceremony takes place at the Independence Palace in Phnom Penh, a symbol of regained freedom. The event is presided over by King Norodom Sihamoni and is attended by numerous dignitaries, including Prime Minister Hun Sen. The celebration includes fireworks and commemorative activities that honor the sacrifice of Cambodian patriots. The source of this news is freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, a country in Southeast Asia, experienced a long period of French colonization that lasted almost a century, from 1863 until its independence.