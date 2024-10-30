Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Norodom Sihamoni's Reign

October 29, 2024_ On October 29, 2024, the Cambodian people celebrated the 20th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni....

Cambodia: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Norodom Sihamoni's Reign
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ On October 29, 2024, the Cambodian people celebrated the 20th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni. The king was appointed by a nine-member council, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, after the abdication of his father, King Norodom Sihanouk, in 2004. The coronation ceremony was held in a solemn and grand manner, with members of the royal family and national and international dignitaries in attendance. During his reign, the king has vowed to serve the people and uphold the country's constitution. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Norodom Sihamoni is the King of Cambodia and represents the unity and continuity of the Cambodian monarchy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
king has vowed During his reign re king
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza