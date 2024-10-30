Cambodia: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Norodom Sihamoni's Reign

October 29, 2024_ On October 29, 2024, the Cambodian people celebrated the 20th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni. The king was appointed by a nine-member council, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, after the abdication of his father, King Norodom Sihanouk, in 2004. The coronation ceremony was held in a solemn and grand manner, with members of the royal family and national and international dignitaries in attendance. During his reign, the king has vowed to serve the people and uphold the country's constitution. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Norodom Sihamoni is the King of Cambodia and represents the unity and continuity of the Cambodian monarchy.