August 22, 2024_ August 22 marks the first anniversary of the Cambodian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet. During this year, the government trained 1.5 million human resources and provided financial support for education, demonstrating a commitment to the development of the people. Hun Manet, son of the previous Prime Minister Hun Sen, stressed the importance of treating citizens as children, investing in their future. The celebration also highlights the government's approach to providing opportunities for learning and growth. This news is reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This anniversary is a significant moment for Cambodia, which continues to work for the progress and well-being of its people.