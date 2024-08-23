Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Celebrating the first anniversary of the government under Hun Manet

August 22, 2024_ August 22 marks the first anniversary of the Cambodian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet. During this...

Cambodia: Celebrating the first anniversary of the government under Hun Manet
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ August 22 marks the first anniversary of the Cambodian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet. During this year, the government trained 1.5 million human resources and provided financial support for education, demonstrating a commitment to the development of the people. Hun Manet, son of the previous Prime Minister Hun Sen, stressed the importance of treating citizens as children, investing in their future. The celebration also highlights the government's approach to providing opportunities for learning and growth. This news is reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This anniversary is a significant moment for Cambodia, which continues to work for the progress and well-being of its people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This news leadership ampliamento growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza