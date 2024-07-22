Cambodia: Celebration of peace and religious freedom in Kratie

21 July 2024_ Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra highlighted the importance of peace and religious freedom during a ceremony in Kratie. The event, held at the Alomkaram temple in Chitr Borei district, was attended by senior local and national officials. Pheaktra praised the government's efforts to promote religious freedom and the reconstruction of temples destroyed during the Khmer Rouge regime. He also announced the start of work on the Funan Techo channel project on August 5, 2024. tvk.gov.kh reports. The project aims to improve river transport without negative impacts on the environment.