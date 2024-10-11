Cambodia: China Offers 300 Million Yuan for Infrastructure Development

October 11, 2024_ China has announced an additional non-repayable aid of 300 million yuan, equivalent to about 42 million US dollars, to support Cambodia's infrastructure development. The announcement was made by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos, on October 10. In addition to infrastructure support, China is committed to promoting the import of agricultural products from Cambodia. Li Qiang stressed that China will continue to support Cambodia's development based on its current needs, thmeythmey.com reported. The two leaders agreed to step up cooperation in various fields, including clean energy and linkage infrastructure.