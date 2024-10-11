Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: China Offers 300 Million Yuan for Infrastructure Development

October 11, 2024_ China has announced an additional non-repayable aid of 300 million yuan, equivalent to about 42 million US dollars, to support...

Cambodia: China Offers 300 Million Yuan for Infrastructure Development
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ China has announced an additional non-repayable aid of 300 million yuan, equivalent to about 42 million US dollars, to support Cambodia's infrastructure development. The announcement was made by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos, on October 10. In addition to infrastructure support, China is committed to promoting the import of agricultural products from Cambodia. Li Qiang stressed that China will continue to support Cambodia's development based on its current needs, thmeythmey.com reported. The two leaders agreed to step up cooperation in various fields, including clean energy and linkage infrastructure.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stressed that China Cina yuan US dollars
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza