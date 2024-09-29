Cambodia: China supports mine clearance operations in Cambodia

September 28, 2024_ Senior Minister H.E. Ly Thuch said that China’s support is crucial to the success of Cambodia’s demining operations. At the closing ceremony of the mine clearance training course held in Nanjing, the minister highlighted China’s financial and technical assistance since 2016. The three-month training program aims to ensure effective demining service, helping to save lives. H.E. Ly Thuch also invited a Chinese delegation to attend the Siem Reap-Angkor Summit for a Mine-Free World, scheduled for November. This was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, which has been severely affected by landmines due to past conflicts, continues to work towards clearing its territory and ensuring the safety of its citizens.