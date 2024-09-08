08 September 2024_ During a visit to the border on 7 September 2024, Cambodian citizens showed great enthusiasm for the recent infrastructure improvements in the area. Residents thanked the government for building roads that make it easier for tourists and travelers to access. They also urged the government to make further efforts to continue developing the country and improving living conditions. Citizens expressed their support for Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen, highlighting their confidence in Cambodia's future. This news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its rich cultural history and tourist sites, including the famous Angkor temples.